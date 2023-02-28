ADVERTISEMENT
APC says PDP and LP’s request for election cancellation is illegal
The ruling party says those calling for a rerun are not true democrats.
The APC accused the parties and Obasanjo of trying to abort a democratic process, adding that Nigerians are not to abort the electoral process.
The ruling party added that the PDP and the Labour Party are calling for the cancellation of the election because they knew they are going to lose the election.
“Those calling for abortion of the process are not true democrats”, the party said.
Details later...
