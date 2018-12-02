APC Promises to defend participatory democracy ahead of 2019

Pulse.ng logo
  • Published:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will continue to stand for and defend participatory democracy where elections are transparent, credible, free and fair.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He, however, called on relevant agencies to monitor the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), saying that its recent utterances were a red flag.

“We must prevent a re-currence of the PDP’s typical undemocratic practices during elections, never again will a selfish few distort the wishes of the electorate,“ the APC spokesman said.

He added that the APC was amused by the latest utterances of PDP`s Chairman, Uche Secondus, calling on both the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Idris Ibrahim to resign.

Onilu recalled that Secondus had asked both the INEC national chairman and the IGP to resign on account of the PDP’s baseless suspicions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said it was a pity that the once boisterous PDP, having undermined the country for 16 years through mindless undemocratic actions, had now become a caricature of a political party.

He added that the latest outburst of the PDP was yet another reminder of how its government serially abused state institutions in the pursuit of selfish political and economic interests.

He further added that the PDP was now being haunted by its sordid past and was now scampering from its own shadow.

He said It was sad that the PDP had continued to take Nigerians for granted, thinking that by embarking on “scaremongering voters could forget their wanton crimes“.

Onilu maintained that Nigerians were not gullible, adding that it was now apparent that the PDP in a bid to hide its inadequacies and undesirability as elections approaches, had chosen to populate the public space with unfounded allegations.

