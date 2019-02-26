As the nation is still gripped by the announcement of results from the 2019 Presidential Elections, and with our biases above our heads like a string of halos to discover our fates over the next four years, we need a reminder; our country has about 91 political parties.

While that in itself is significant enough to warrant a second look for clarification, it’s the very corny, equal parts scary and equal parts awful logos that should be discussed on social media. For people bidding to represent states and a country as a whole, one would expect them to exhibit more vision in choosing important things like a logo.

While most of the logos are inherently bad, a handful are simply terrible and we could not overlook them. Here are the five most hilarious classes of Nigerian political parties;

1.) The 'hand gang'

One wonders what some of these parties were doing when they designed their logos. With their fists or palms shown, one might be forced to ask whether they were prepared to make gifs off their logos where we see people dancing shoki, shaku shaku or azonto.

From the first party on the list, Accord, the trend of hand obsession was set. There was probably more a recurrence of hands in fists or as bare palms than anything on the list that the average Nigerian wonders why Nigeria is still not united like a fist or why a lot of Nigerians are still not plain like palms.

For a representation of the hand gang, see their logos here;

2.) Agriculture and Wildlife

Even international observers, probably interested in feeding from our produce know that the Nigerian future might as well lie in sustainable agriculture – maybe not wildlife sha. But the feline and raw nature of our politicians might justify some of the wildlife part.

Regardless, one still wonders what forced agriculture representation and wildlife was meant to connote in terribly conceived and designed political party logos that would circulate on the internet. After all, a certain political party has a broom in its logo, yet, the nation remains dirty, littered with corruption and dishonesty – don’t tell anyone I said that.

When I saw a tiger in one party’s logo, I was certain I was getting punked by the internet in a twisted echelon joke, but alas, I was not. This writer wonders whether the parties will hold what their parties represent during campaigns - including the one that carries a Tiger. Wouldn't that be some sight? The reaction of the supporters will be priceless if the Tiger roars.

On today’s episode of National Chin Chin, what I enjoyed or endured for the nation, you dear reader, must savour;

3.) Objects are beautiful, but parties must remain parties

Nigerian children have a toy obsession, for distractions when parents need a rest from the love and attachment, but from where we stand, it seems some older Nigerians never outgrew the toy obsession. In some twisted way, they probably let their party logos reflect their preferred toys as kids.

Logos might be meant to be symbolism, but a running tap in the middle of a badly designed logo preaches fundamental disconnect in a nation where vast deposits of oil rush from the natural tap and remain untapped.

If we allow more taps, it probably means we risk flooding. With a terrible government and other parties who have umbrellas and houses in the logos, we have a better chance seeking respite from Mary Slessor.

What the party with the tap for a logo will bring to campaigns will be interesting.

For now, see some of these logos.