The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the former governor of Abia State, Dr. Uzor Kalu and Yusuf A. Haruna to contest the Party’s Senate Primaries for Abia North and Kogi Central Senatorial districts respectively.

This was made known in a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Yekini Nabena.

Also, Nabena has said that he is not aware of the cancellation of the Lagos state governorship primary election.

The APC spokesan denied knowledge of the cancellation in a telephone interview with Premium Times.