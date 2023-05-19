APC nullifies Senator Goje's expulsion

Felix Morka, the party's national publicity secretary said this in a statement late Thursday in Abuja while reacting to media reports on the issue.

"The attention of the APC leadership has been drawn to media reports of the purported expulsion of Goje by the Gombe executive committee of our party.

"The party has directed that the said expulsion and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the party's NWC on the matter," he said.

The APC scribe added that Goje, therefore, remained a bonafide member of the APC Gombe chapter.

In a separate statement, Morka said the party's NWC had noted with deep concern the spate of disciplinary actions emanating from its various state chapters.

This, he said, included suspension and expulsion of party members for alleged infractions in the wake of the just concluded national elections.

"The party takes the matter of discipline of its members seriously as a necessary mechanism for the maintenance of a strong, vibrant and cohesive party at all levels.

"However, this is a highly inauspicious time for these actions, as meritorious as they may be, given the important upcoming leadership transition and inauguration of our new government," he said.

He, therefore, directed that action be stayed on all disciplinary matters pending further directives of the party's NWC on the effective review and treatment of disciplinary matters.