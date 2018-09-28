APC distributes ID cards to 1.7m members ahead of primaries

news

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday started the distribution of identification cards to members ahead of primaries in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, led other executive members to distribute the cards at the ACME Road secretariat of the party in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cards were distributed to members through selected party leaders across the different councils in the state.

Addressing the selected party leaders, Balogun said the giving out of the cards was to enable members participate in the governorship and subsequent primaries.

He said no fewer than 1.7 million cards were issued based on the data of members, appealing to the representatives to ensure the cards were delivered to registered members in their respective areas immediately.

“We have carefully selected you because of your good records in your areas and because we believe you can deliver in getting these cards across to our members .

“I implore you to do your best in delivering on this assignment so that our members can get their cards before the governorship primary on Sunday,” he said.

Balogun directed them to distribute the cards to identified party members immediately in the presence of their council chairmen and council party chairman in their respective areas.

He said the distribution must also be done in the presence of the state executive member representing each of the 20 constitutionally-recognised councils.

The chairman said that the party arrived at the arrangement to ensure that cards do not fall into the wrong hands.

Balogun warned that for no reason should the cards be given to the wrong people, urging the leaders to return unclaimed cards to the secretariat.

“Please make sure you check the photographs on the cards before giving them out.

“We do not want a situation where these cards get to the wrong hands. In case you cannot get the owners of some of the cards, please return it to the secretariat; we will know what to do.

“And for some of you who cannot get all the cards because of bulkiness, please do come tomorrow, as that is the deadline for distribution,” he said.

The chairman said the party was ready for the conduct of its governorship primary on Sunday, and urged members to do their bits to ensure it was a success.

Balogun said only members with the identification cards would be allowed to participate in the exercise.

Meanwhile, screening of House of Assembly aspirants in the state was also ongoing at the state secretariat on Friday.