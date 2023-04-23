APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council, thanks Buhari for support

Recall that the PCC was inaugurated in October 2022 to campaign and galvanise support for the victory of the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

Following a successful campaign that culminated in the emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect, and its post-election engagements which included defending the party's mandate, the APC has now decided to disengage the council.

The notice of dissolution was contained in a statement jointly signed and issued on Saturday, April 22, 2023, by the Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and the Secretary of the council, Hon. James Faleke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalong also commended the Chairman of the council, President Muhammadu Buhari, for displaying unflinching support for the APC presidential candidate throughout the electioneering period.

Buhari had presided over the unveiling of the council at the State House in Abuja on October 21 at an event that also had in attendance the party's National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, APC governors and other political stakeholders.

In the statement, Lalong also appreciated all the members of the PCC and supporters of the party for their contribution to the resounding victory of the president-elect.

The statement partly read: “Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket. The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect.

“This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. The process of transitioning into a new era of Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.