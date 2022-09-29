APC dismisses alleged conflict between Adamu, Tinubu over campaign council

The APC said this in a statement following reports on Adamu’s allegation against Tinubu over the presidential campaign council recently unveiled by the latter.

Pulse had earlier reported that a letter purportedly written to Tinubu by Adamu accused the former of breaching agreements on the appointment of members of the APC presidential campaign council.

In the letter, Adamu allegedly claimed that the council was not approved by the National Working Committee before Tinubu released the list.

Adamu added that the 422-man committee contravened the principles and purposes of the arrangements between him and Tinubu.

APC Reacts: However, the ruling party in a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, has debunked the reports about the letter allegedly written to Tinubu by Adamu.

In the statement signed by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, it is stated that the letter expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council did not emanate from the party.

The APC said Adamu and Tinubu have effective channels of communication, adding that the letter which it described as an 'unsigned draft' cannot be attributed to the chairman of the party.

The ruling party said it won't be distracted by the wishes of detractors who are gleefully waiting for a crisis to erupt between the party and the presidential campaign council.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our Party and our Presidential Candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign.

“As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.