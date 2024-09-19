ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC created the crisis in PDP, they always have a mole within us - Bala Mohammed

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Mohammed alleged that the APC's plot was to ensure that the crisis in the PDP remains unresolved to keep the opposition party in perpetual disarray.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Recommended articles

Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, said this while receiving members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) at the Government House in Bauchi, the state capital on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

His allegation comes amid crises rocking the opposition in different states, including Rivers, Kaduna and Katsina, not forgetting the national level.

In August, a former Kogi State lawmaker, Dino Melaye, accused the party's acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum; National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, of destroying the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melaye doubled down on his allegation last weekend when he made taunting remarks against Damagum in a video shared on his X account.

There have also been calls from some stakeholders for Damagum to relinquish his position over claims that he's working against the party.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohammed insisted that the crisis in the PDP isn't unresolvable.

The Governor also alleged that the APC's plot was to ensure that the crisis in the PDP remains unresolved to keep the opposition party in perpetual disarray.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any challenge is not insurmountable, it is insurmountable by the grace of God and we will find a solution to that.

“It is only PDP with the experience of governance that is being challenged,” he stated.

“You will notice that this is the creation of the other side. They want us to be in disarray, it is the creation of APC. They always want to have moles within us, they want to have knowledge of what is going on.

“Even the Wike that is in APC is in PDP, he is performing very well. They don’t have people that will perform like our members and that is why they chose to pick him and gave him a state-like structure to run.

“To us, it is a commendation. The press will see that at least irrespective of the bizarre situation, it is a recognition that PDP has the human capital to deliver Nigeria.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

Nigeria to lead $7.7trn global halal market

We warned you all about APC - Datti tells Nigerians amid economic hardship

We warned you all about APC - Datti tells Nigerians amid economic hardship

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

APC created the crisis in PDP, they always have a mole within us - Bala Mohammed

APC created the crisis in PDP, they always have a mole within us - Bala Mohammed

Gunshots rent the air as EFCC attempts to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge

Gunshots rent the air as EFCC attempts to arrest Yahaya Bello at Kogi governor's lodge

Nasarawa lawmaker dumps NNPP for APC

Nasarawa lawmaker dumps NNPP for APC

Gov Makinde declares support for Ighodalo, backs Damagum to reposition PDP

Gov Makinde declares support for Ighodalo, backs Damagum to reposition PDP

FCMB, Tulsi Chanrai restore vision for 150,000 visually impaired in Kebbi State

FCMB, Tulsi Chanrai restore vision for 150,000 visually impaired in Kebbi State

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Lagos govt attends to 300 sexual, domestic violence cases monthly

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Your tenure has expired, stop acting as chairman - BoT sec tells Abure

Your tenure has expired, stop acting as chairman - BoT sec tells Abure