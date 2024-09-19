APC created the crisis in PDP, they always have a mole within us - Bala Mohammed

Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, said this while receiving members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) at the Government House in Bauchi, the state capital on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

His allegation comes amid crises rocking the opposition in different states, including Rivers, Kaduna and Katsina, not forgetting the national level.

In August, a former Kogi State lawmaker, Dino Melaye, accused the party's acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum; National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, of destroying the PDP.

Melaye doubled down on his allegation last weekend when he made taunting remarks against Damagum in a video shared on his X account.

There have also been calls from some stakeholders for Damagum to relinquish his position over claims that he's working against the party.

Mohammed accuses APC of plotting against PDP.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mohammed insisted that the crisis in the PDP isn't unresolvable.

The Governor also alleged that the APC's plot was to ensure that the crisis in the PDP remains unresolved to keep the opposition party in perpetual disarray.

“Any challenge is not insurmountable, it is insurmountable by the grace of God and we will find a solution to that.

“It is only PDP with the experience of governance that is being challenged,” he stated.

“You will notice that this is the creation of the other side. They want us to be in disarray, it is the creation of APC. They always want to have moles within us, they want to have knowledge of what is going on.

“Even the Wike that is in APC is in PDP, he is performing very well. They don’t have people that will perform like our members and that is why they chose to pick him and gave him a state-like structure to run.