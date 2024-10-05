APC commends electoral commission for transparent LG polls in Benue

APC State Caretaker Chairman, Benjamin Omale, told newsmen in Makurdi that the process was going smoothly.

Omale expressed optimism that his party would emerge victorious at the end of the exercise.

“The assessment has been good. The governor has done one of the greatest things that has ever happened in Benue by enabling one of the best local government elections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the seventh polling unit that I have visited, and so far everywhere is peaceful and calm, and the turnout is commendable.

“We are very hopeful of victory. We have all the structures and supporters on the ground to achieve the goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the turnout was low and some polling units voting commenced late, the exercise was hitch-free.

NAN further reports that there was a massive deployment of security personnel in polling units, streets, and major highways within the state capital.