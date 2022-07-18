APC Chieftain in Edo blames Buhari for Osun defeat

In the July 16 governorship election in the state, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Adeleke Ademola defeated the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

Reacting to the ruling party’s loss in the election, Mayaki said Buhari abandoned his responsibilities as the leader of the APC, adding that the president tolerated anti-party activities among party members.

According to him, the president doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.

He said, “President’s non-interference through the infamous ‘federal might’ represents a good development for the country’s democracy but it still doesn’t excuse the observed “abandonment of his obligations as the leader of the party who ought to be spearheading efforts to unite the ranks, enforce loyalty and expand political control.

“The anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and Ministers under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is to blame for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun states.

“Poor reward system of the party if not checked, could impact negatively on the party just as the “I don’t care attitude” of Mr. President as a party man. The president is the leader of the party and he doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.

“Under President Buhari, APC governors worked against the party in Edo state similar to how figures in his cabinet have been fingered in the loss of Osun state. But Mr. President won’t lift a finger to either reprimand these party saboteurs, instead, he signals tolerance that further emboldens them.”