RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Chieftain in Edo blames Buhari for Osun defeat

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The APC Chieftain says Buhari doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.

President Muhammadu Buhari blamed for the APC loss in Osun state. (Presidency)
President Muhammadu Buhari blamed for the APC loss in Osun state. (Presidency)
Recommended articles

In the July 16 governorship election in the state, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Adeleke Ademola defeated the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

Reacting to the ruling party’s loss in the election, Mayaki said Buhari abandoned his responsibilities as the leader of the APC, adding that the president tolerated anti-party activities among party members.

According to him, the president doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.

He said, “President’s non-interference through the infamous ‘federal might’ represents a good development for the country’s democracy but it still doesn’t excuse the observed “abandonment of his obligations as the leader of the party who ought to be spearheading efforts to unite the ranks, enforce loyalty and expand political control.

“The anti-party activities of top ranking APC members, governors and Ministers under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is to blame for the electoral misfortune of the party in Edo and Osun states.

“Poor reward system of the party if not checked, could impact negatively on the party just as the “I don’t care attitude” of Mr. President as a party man. The president is the leader of the party and he doesn’t appear concerned if the party collapses under his watch.

“Under President Buhari, APC governors worked against the party in Edo state similar to how figures in his cabinet have been fingered in the loss of Osun state. But Mr. President won’t lift a finger to either reprimand these party saboteurs, instead, he signals tolerance that further emboldens them.”

He, however, urged party members in Osun State to learn the necessary lessons from the defeat and work harder to deliver Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC Chieftain in Edo blames Buhari for Osun defeat

APC Chieftain in Edo blames Buhari for Osun defeat

NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids

NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids

People’s power will continue to triumph - Gov Makinde hails Osun voters

People’s power will continue to triumph - Gov Makinde hails Osun voters

Buhari mourns frontline APC women leader, Kemi Nelson

Buhari mourns frontline APC women leader, Kemi Nelson

NDLEA arrests drug queen with narcotics at Lagos Airport

NDLEA arrests drug queen with narcotics at Lagos Airport

Kebbi Gov Bagudu approves N1.9bn for school projects

Kebbi Gov Bagudu approves N1.9bn for school projects

ASUU strike: NLC to embark on solidarity protest on July 26

ASUU strike: NLC to embark on solidarity protest on July 26

APC former women leader and Tinubu's ally, Kemi Nelson is dead

APC former women leader and Tinubu's ally, Kemi Nelson is dead

Osun defeat a clarion call for unity towards 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

Osun defeat a clarion call for unity towards 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)