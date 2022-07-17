Adeleke defeats Gov Oyetola to win Osun governorship election
Adeleke won the governorship election with 28,344 votes
Recommended articles
Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 375,027 votes
The PDP candidate won the governorship election with 28,344 votes.
Adeleke won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state.
This is the second time Adeleke and Oyetola will face each other in a gubernatorial contest.
In 2018, Oyetola defeated Adeleke after a rerun, which took place in seven polling units.
The incumbent governor won the election with 482 votes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng