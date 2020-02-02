Agbomhere, who is also the former governorship aspirant of APC in Edo, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the crisis did not only discourage potential investors from going to Edo but also de-marketed the state from other states and the world.

“One of the reasons, I am not happy with this present Government of Edo is that I feel that this crisis is de-marketing Edo to the rest of the states and the world.

“Now, they have been burning cars in Edo. They have been shooting and harassing people in Edo. Have you ever heard this government prosecutes anybody for that?

“It means they are not aware or it means they are not working. So, in the last rally, at least we heard that cars were burned,’’ Agbomhere said.

The party’s chieftain urged Edo Government not to tolerate any attack that would affect Edo people.

“If I am a governor of Edo State, I will never support any attack whether in my interest or against my interest because the outcome will affect Edo people and I will not tolerate it.

“For me, I think that this present government has a challenge in its hand and also has the solution in its hand. I believe that the government knows how to solve it,’’ he said.