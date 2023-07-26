ADVERTISEMENT
APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)
This is contained in a press release jointly signed by all the seven APC state chairmen from the zone comprising Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa and Zamfara and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

It stated that the chairmen had “unanimously endorsed Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

“This decision followed the immense contributions made to the party by the two-term governor of the second most populous state in the nation, Kano especially at the 2023 general election which saw the emergence of our most enviable President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President,” the statement said.

It also said Ganduje’s endorsement was based on their conviction on his “qualification, wealth of experience, maturity, steadfastness, commitment and resilience.

”Ganduje is the best person for the exalted office of chairman of the party, not only from the zone but in the country.”

The chairman expressed their appreciation to Tinubu for his support to the zone, assuring that they would always rally round him in his effort to make Nigeria greater.

The APC state chairmen that signed the statement Isah Achida- Sokoto, Abdullahi Abbas – Kano, and Air Cdr EK Jekada rtd- Kaduna.

Others were Aminu Sani -Gumel- Jigawa, Abubakar Kana- Kebbi, Tukur Danfulani- Zamfara and Muhammad Sani- Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that this development is coming barely less than two weeks after Sen. Abdullahi Adamu resigned as the party chairman.

