APC candidate wins Awe South Constituency, Nasarawa
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Yakubu Suleiman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Awe South Constituency in Nasarawa State.
The officer said that the APC candidate, who is the incumbent member of the constituency, polled a total of 6,493 votes to defeat his closest river, Muhammed Musa of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,074 votes.
He added that Abdullahi Yakubu-Wambai of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 927 votes, Abdullahi Muhammad of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 136, while Aliyu Asheku of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 3, 645 respectively.
He said ”Yakubu Suleiman of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”
