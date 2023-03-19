ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC candidate wins Awe South Constituency, Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Yakubu Suleiman of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Awe South Constituency in Nasarawa State.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.

Recommended articles

The officer said that the APC candidate, who is the incumbent member of the constituency, polled a total of 6,493 votes to defeat his closest river, Muhammed Musa of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,074 votes.

He added that Abdullahi Yakubu-Wambai of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 927 votes, Abdullahi Muhammad of Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 136, while Aliyu Asheku of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 3, 645 respectively.

He said ”Yakubu Suleiman of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP wins 25 Osun assembly seats, APC clinches 1

PDP wins 25 Osun assembly seats, APC clinches 1

Police confirm killing of Ebonyi PDP Chairman by thugs

Police confirm killing of Ebonyi PDP Chairman by thugs

APC candidate wins Awe South Constituency, Nasarawa

APC candidate wins Awe South Constituency, Nasarawa

No widespread violence during gov, assembly elections - Lagos CP insists

No widespread violence during gov, assembly elections - Lagos CP insists

'You defeated those children’ – Keyamo felicitates Desmond Elliot

'You defeated those children’ – Keyamo felicitates Desmond Elliot

Stop interfering in Lagos politics - Tinubu's campaign spokesman warns Igbo

Stop interfering in Lagos politics - Tinubu's campaign spokesman warns Igbo

'Thugs conducted the elections' – Reuben Abati slams INEC

'Thugs conducted the elections' – Reuben Abati slams INEC

Surulere: Desmond Elliot wins, offers to work with opponents

Surulere: Desmond Elliot wins, offers to work with opponents

APC's David wins Badagry House of Assembly Constituency 2 in Lagos

APC's David wins Badagry House of Assembly Constituency 2 in Lagos

Pulse Sports

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Premier League legend gushes over ‘goalscoring machine’ Haaland

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman to retain welterweight title

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'