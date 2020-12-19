The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has tendered an unreserved apology to the kidnapped and released students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The party assured the schoolboys that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would ensure that their learning environment is safe and secure going forward.

The party said this in a statement signed by the Chairman, Caretaker / Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

In the statement titled ‘APC Welcomes Release, Commends Security Agents and Demands For Pre-Emptive Measures against Reoccurrence,’ the party said it received the release and return of the students with “joy and a glad heart.”

The statement reads in part, “The party also apologised to the pupils and vow that President Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incident is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself.

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to loose their hope in our government and the security apparatus.

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The schoolboys were abducted by armed bandits on Friday, December 11, 2020, and regained their freedom after six days in the den of their captors.