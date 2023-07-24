Anyanwu vows to tackle insecurity, neglect in Imo state

During the visit, Senator Anyanwu addressed local party leaders and members, asserting that he possesses the solution to the insecurity challenges gripping the state. He expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to unseat the current administration and lead the state to safety and prosperity.

"Do not be afraid. We are prepared for victory. Do your part and we will surely protect our votes and no one can stop us. This is the time ordained by God to use us to liberate Imo and make her safe again," declared Senator Anyanwu with conviction.

The governorship candidate passionately decried the recent wave of violence that resulted in the gruesome murder of innocent lives and the destruction of properties in Izombe and other parts of the local government area. He firmly accused the state's government of employing security agents to harm innocent civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Anyanwu also highlighted the neglect that has plagued Oguta, particularly regarding the unfulfilled promises of developing Oguta Lake.

Pledging to rectify this issue when he assumes office as Governor, he asserted, "In my administration, we will use what God has blessed Oguta with to develop Oguta. There must be an end to fake promises about Oguta Lake."