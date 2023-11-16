ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra remains APGA state, Tinubu won't interfere with elections – Soludo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aburime said Soludo was far ahead of some perennial contestants that APC had presented for election.

Prof Charles Soludo [Facebook-Charles Chukwuma Soludo]
Prof Charles Soludo [Facebook-Charles Chukwuma Soludo]

Soludo, who spoke through Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, said this while reacting to a comment attributable to Chief Basil Ejidike that APGA would go extinct by 2025.

Aburime, who said APC did not exist in Anambra, insisted that the State would forever remain an APGA-controlled state because the people had come to accept it as their own political movement.

He said Soludo had turned the entire state into a construction site in two years, adding that only the blind would say they are not seeing the transformation taking place.

“The APC-led federal government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a known democrat and lover of democracy, will not like to interfere with elections in other states,” Aburime said in a statement.

“APC members in Anambra know that the party does not exist in this state and it will never exist because this is an APGA land.

“Going by what the APC chairman in Anambra has been saying, it’s like he is not part of the people living in Anambra State. He keeps saying that Soludo has done nothing; maybe he must have been going around blindfolded.

“There are roads and other infrastructures for him to see. There are so many things Soludo is doing and every normal human being is seeing them. Something must be wrong somewhere,” he said.

Aburime said Soludo was far ahead of some perennial contestants that APC had presented for election and that when the die was cast, the governor’s works would speak vigorously for him.

He described Soludo as a governor for the poor and his free education policies, free antenatal and delivery services and gifts for nursing mothers were giving his governance a human face.

According to him, Soludo is not a politician but a statesman. So you can not compare politicians with no ideology to Soludo who is a statesman and has his own philosophy and ideology he is pursuing.

“Soludo is the only governor that has shown so much empathy and compassion for the downtrodden,” he said.

