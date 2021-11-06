RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra governorship election in a slow start

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An observer says one hour into the election, no INEC official was at polling units in Awka.

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)
Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)

Late arrival of election materials and INEC officials resulted in a slow start of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

INEC officials were yet to arrive at many polling units as at 9 a.m.

Whereas officials of the electoral umpire were yet to arrive, security operatives, election observers and a few voters were seen in most polling units visited.

At Nir Boys High School in Anaocha Local Government Area, site of Polling Units 001, 002 and 003 hundreds of voters were seen waiting for INEC officials to arrive.

Mr Duke Emeka, a voter told NAN that he had been waiting at the venue for a long time.

“We have been here for the past three hours and there is no sign of INEC officials or voting materials.

The same scenario obtained in many other polling units in Awka when correspondents of NAN went around the state capital.

Mr Victor Goes, an observer from Advocate for People’s Right and Justice, told NAN that he was surprised that one hour into the election, no INEC official was at polling units in Awka.

“We were at the local government headquarters on Friday when materials were distributed and it is bad that by now they have not arrived even at polling units in Awka.

“This is not good for the process because starting late is an obvious danger,’’ he said.

Mr Peter Nwobi and Nehemiah Onuorah, polling agents of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, respectively said they were surprised that INEC officials were yet to arrive at their polling unit.

