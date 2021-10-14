Anambra governorship candidate Ubah takes campaign to Lagos, booed by Igbo traders

Ubah is one of a handful of candidates vying to succeed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra in the November 6 governorship election.

The businessman, entrepreneur and politician is up against Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, Andy Uba of APC and Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP, among others.

However, a spate of violence, killings and unrest in Anambra and in most of the southeast region, means candidates are unable to solicit for support or votes on the streets of Anambra, like they would have loved to.