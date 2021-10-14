RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra governorship candidate Ubah takes campaign to Lagos, booed by Igbo traders

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Social media footage showed how the senator's campaign train got booed at every stop.

Ifeanyi Ubah (Punch)
Ifeanyi Ubah (Punch)

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), was roundly jeered at in Lagos, when he took his campaign train from Anambra to the nation's commercial capital city on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Recommended articles

Ubah is one of a handful of candidates vying to succeed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra in the November 6 governorship election.

The businessman, entrepreneur and politician is up against Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, Andy Uba of APC and Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP, among others.

However, a spate of violence, killings and unrest in Anambra and in most of the southeast region, means candidates are unable to solicit for support or votes on the streets of Anambra, like they would have loved to.

Which explains Ubah making the unusual move of campaigning in Lagos' Alaba market where there is a large community of Igbos--most of whom won't head back home to vote anyways--and getting booed for his troubles.

