Anambra Election: Uncertainty as voters elect new governor today

No fewer than 18 political parties and their candidates are participating in today’s election in the state.

The parties will vie for 2.5 million votes as registered voters are expected to peacefully exercise their franchise for a new governor to emerge.

However, fear stricken residents of the state reportedly locked themselves up at home for much of yesterday.

According to TheNation, the situation left the streets deserted, the markets empty and the banks shut.

Several roads and streets in Awka, the state capital, Nnewi, Onitsha and other parts of the state were also empty yesterday.

Despite the assurances from IPOB that its sit-at-home order had been cancelled to allow residents of the state to participate in the election, some residents chose to travel out of the state over their fear of what might happen during the election.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure a violent-free electoral exercise, no fewer than 34,000 security personnel have been deployed to Anambra state for the polls.

Military and police helicopters have been hovering round the state in aerial surveillance, with joint security teams armoured tanks and sniffer dogs doing ground patrol.

Recall that in October, President Muhammadu Buhari instructed service chiefs to make sure nothing stops the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state from holding.

According to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, the president said the election must take place, “even if it means overwhelming the entire environment with the presence of security agencies”.