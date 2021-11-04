IPOB cancels sit-at-home order in southeast because of Anambra election

The group had earlier vowed that the November 6 governorship election in Anambra would not hold if their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is not released unconditionally on or before Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The proscribed group had also threatened to shut down the region from Friday, November 5, 2021.

However, barely 24 hours to the election, the group made a U-turn saying, the sit-at-home was cancelled to allow the people of Anambra participate in the upcoming election on Saturday.

“The people of Anambra State should go out en masse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November, 2021, and accordingly, choose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents,” Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, southeast governors are meeting the Federal Government soon over Nnamdi Kanu's case.