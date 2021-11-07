RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Anambra Election: Soludo clears 10 of 11 LGAs so far announced

Soludo lost Nnewi North LGA to Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party.

APGA governorship candidate, Prof Charles Soludo (Punch)

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Chukwuma Soludo has won majority of the results announced in 11 Local Government Areas in the governorship election which held on Saturday, November 6, in Anambra State.

The results of 10 out of 11 LGAs so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are in favour of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Out of the 21 LGAs in the state, the commission has announced the results of Orumba, Nnewi North, Njikoka, Onitsha North, Idemili, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Aniocha, Oyi, Awka South and Dunukofia.

Soludo, however, lost Nnewi North LGA to the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah.

