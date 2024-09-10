Amid hardship, Yari donates 44 Jeeps to APC leaders, furnishes office with ₦400m

This is in an appreciation letter to Sen. Abdulaziz Yari signed by the State APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Danfulani said the letter was addressed to the National Chairman of the party and former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

“We appreciate Sen. Yari for his continuous assistance and welfare packages to his constituents and citizens in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State APC chapter is happy to inform the national leadership under Dr Abdullahi Ganduje that we are commending Sen Yari for his concern to less-privileged families in the state,” he said.

Danfulani said that it can only speak on the impact of the last year between September 2023 and September 2024, “for want of space.”

“The Zamfara APC is highly impressed over Sen. Yari’s kind gesture to the party leaders and the APC members and entire members of the state.

“Part of the gesture is providing and furnishing of the state APC Secretariat worth over ₦400 million situated along Sokoto Bye-Pass Road, Gusau the state capital.

“In September 2023, Yari donated 145 trailer loads of maize which were distributed free of charge to the party members and other people of the state in order to ease their hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the 2024 Eid-El-Fitr celebration, Yari released 358 trailer loads of rice, sugar, millet, maize and guinea corn and 340 cows to the party executives and other categories of beneficiaries.

“The Senator also donated 28 trailer loads of rice which were distributed free of charge to the party members to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festivals,” he added.

Danfulani also expressed the party’s appreciation over the provision of 75 trailer loads of fertiliser by Yari sold at a 50% discount to farmers in the state.

In addition, Yari donated 44 Highlander Jeeps to ease the transportation needs of some party executives at the state and local government levels.

“Ahead of the recent end of bad governance protests, Yari came down to the state and appealed for calm and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the recent flood disaster which ravaged thousands of houses and rendered thousands of households homeless in Gummi Local Government Area of the state, the Senator donated immediate relief materials to the victims.

“The relief materials comprised five trailer loads of rice, five trailer loads of maize, five trailer loads of millet, 10,000 mattresses and 10,000 blankets.

“The Senator has already begun the reconstruction of over 5,000 houses to resettle the victims.

“Just last week, on the 4 September, Yari donated 200 trailer loads of maize for free distribution to the needy and less-privileged persons across the state.