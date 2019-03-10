Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated Babajide Sanwo-Olu for winning the state's governorship election in overwhelming fashion.

Even though the March 9 election had been expected to be a close contest, Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of Ambode's All Progressives Congress (APC), beat his closest rival Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a margin of 533,304 votes.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu, a former commissioner, won 739,445 votes while Agbaje finished the race with 206,141 votes.

Minutes after Sanwo-Olu was declared winner, Ambode took to his Twitter account (@AkinwunmiAmbode) to congratulate his successor and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat.

"Hearty congratulations to the Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

"This is a victory for continuity in governance, victory for the APC and victory for all Lagosians. I wish them a successful term in office," he posted.

Sanwo-Olu disrupted Ambode's second term ambition when he won the party's ticket in October 2018, and will now be sworn in to succeed him on May 29.

Agbaje failed to win in any of the state's 20 local government areas as Sanwo-Olu coasted to victory in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin, Kosofe, Surulere, Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.