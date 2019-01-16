Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi believes that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot compare its achievements of 16 years in government to that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in only three and a half years.

While speaking at the campaign rally for President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election bid in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, Amaechi said the PDP failed to develop the country in 16 years with the same effectiveness that the APC has.

He commended the APC for completing many of the PDP's abandoned infrastructural projects, projects he said are pivotal to providing jobs for Nigerians.

"In terms of infrastructure, PDP cannot compete with us. The only place PDP can beat us is in looting, only on corruption can they beat us. They can't beat us on anything other than corruption," he said.

The former Rivers State governor warned Nigerians to not allow the PDP back into power as they'll loot the country dry because Buhari has made them broke.

He said, "The rich men in PDP are broke. They want to come back and collect more money. Don't let them. If you let them, we'll die of hunger.

"All the complaints about Buhari is because there's no free money."

He maintained that the 2019 presidential election will be between the rich and the poor, calling PDP "party for the rich".

"The election is between the looter and the looted. We're the looted, right? PDP is the looter, right? They say we're hungry, but we're hungry because they've looted all the money."

The minister commended the Buhari-led government for improving the nation's security and urged Nigerians to give the APC another four years to further improve the country.