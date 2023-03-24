ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Bayo Wahab

Otti said it’s on record that he won the 2015 governorship election in the state without Obi’s support.

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)
The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Otti, who won the election on the ticket of the Labour Party said this in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, March 23, 2023.

According to him, it’s on record that he won the 2015 governorship election in the state without Obi’s support.

He said, “In 2015 when I ran under APGA, there was no Peter Obi. And we have it on our record that I won that election. At the time we were joining Labour Party, Peter Obi had not joined. It took about a week before called me and said that he purchased the presidential nomination form and he was coming to Labour Party.

“We were prepared to fight the way we fought in 2015. The votes we garnered in Abia could have been had but maybe the margin could have been smaller. That is why it’s always good to acknowledge Peter Obi. He came to Abia about four times to campaign for us.

“I think he had done well for us. That is why even the first election out of the eight House of Representatives seats we took six and sent some people on permanent retirement.

“Peter Obi is a great addition to our campaign, but I can tell you that we won an election before in Abia without him.”

Obi joined the Labour Party in June 2022 days after he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the party’s presidential primary election in Abuja.

