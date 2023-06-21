Court orders Police Force to pay ₦50m to family of slain journalist Alex Ogbu

The judgment comes after a protracted legal battle seeking justice for Ogbu's untimely demise.

Comrade Alex Ogbu, a respected journalist, trade unionist, and human rights activist, was fatally shot on January 21, 2020, by a police officer at Berger Roundabout in Wuse, Abuja.

The incident unfolded amid a violent crackdown by the police on demonstrators who were demanding the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, a Shi'ite group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbu, carrying out his journalistic duties, was reporting on the protest when a police bullet struck him, resulting in his tragic death. Initially, authorities claimed that Ogbu had died from a fall and subsequent head injury. However, it later emerged that he had been shot in the head by a senior police officer.

Subsequent investigations and an autopsy revealed that severe blood loss from gunshot wounds was the cause of Ogbu's death. Shockingly, the police authorities deliberately avoided conducting a coroner's inquest, seemingly to shield the responsible officer from scrutiny.

Determined to bring justice to Alex Ogbu, a group of activists known as Justice for Alex, along with prominent lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN), took legal action against the police and the Nigerian government. Sadly, the case experienced multiple adjournments, and it took nearly a year for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to file the respondents' defense.

After enduring numerous delays and the involvement of three different judges, the matter was finally resolved on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Federal Capital Territory Court in Abuja's Kurudu area. Presiding over the case, Justice Mohammed Abubakar ruled that the Nigeria Police Force must pay the sum of ₦50 million to the late Alex Ogbu's family.

Expressing their relief and satisfaction with the court's decision, the family released a statement saying, "Today we have been vindicated by the court, and justice has been served, after three and a half years of legal and political battles. The case suffered so many adjournments with frustrations, but we remained undaunted."

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further added, "Comrade Alex left behind a young daughter and an unemployed wife. We are determined to get justice, and we call on all Nigerians of goodwill to join us in this struggle until justice is absolutely served."