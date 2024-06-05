ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Council chairmen that would emerge from the exercise would be sworn in on December 7, in compliance with the state’s electoral plan.

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]
Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Gov. Umo Eno disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) in Uyo.

Represented by Frank Archibong, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Eno said that the meeting was in preparation for the council polls. He said that council chairmen that would emerge from the exercise would be sworn in on December 7, in compliance with the state’s electoral plan.

Eno who also presented the election plan to political party representatives at the meeting, urged them to prepare for elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This engagement is a precursor to all of the electoral activities that will ultimately lead to the 2024 local government elections.

“The council poll could not hold in 2023 because of shortness of time, remember that we assumed office in May 29.

“That is the reason we still have caretaker committees at the local governments. I see nothing stoping us from having the elections this year,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of AKISIEC, Aniedi Ikoiwak, said that the meeting was to brief stakeholders on the preparations for council polls in the state.

“So this meeting gives stakeholders the opportunity to interrogate the electoral process as planned,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the commission would ensure adequate deployment of electoral and security personnel during the exercise. Ikoiwak told political parties to conduct their primaries between July 22 and August 26. He said that from the timetable, campaigns would commence on August 26.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse case adjourned to June 25

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

NDIC to begin payments for 2.3 million Heritage Bank depositors this week

NDIC to begin payments for 2.3 million Heritage Bank depositors this week

Little addition to ₦60k will be rejected  —  Labour tells FG

Little addition to ₦60k will be rejected  —  Labour tells FG

Australia drops court case against Musk's 'X' over Sydney church stabbing footage

Australia drops court case against Musk's 'X' over Sydney church stabbing footage

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Ex-president Jonathan berates judiciary over decisions in election matters

Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

Tinubu's Govt has done a lot in 1 year, Nigerians should be hopeful - APC Chieftain

NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

NSCDC arrests 5 for vandalising streetlight cables, stealing motorcycles, others

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project, Peter Obi

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

NNPP hails Gov Yusuf for reinstalling Sanusi as Emir of Kano