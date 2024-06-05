Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Gov. Umo Eno disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) in Uyo.

Represented by Frank Archibong, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Eno said that the meeting was in preparation for the council polls. He said that council chairmen that would emerge from the exercise would be sworn in on December 7, in compliance with the state’s electoral plan.

Eno who also presented the election plan to political party representatives at the meeting, urged them to prepare for elections.

“This engagement is a precursor to all of the electoral activities that will ultimately lead to the 2024 local government elections.

“The council poll could not hold in 2023 because of shortness of time, remember that we assumed office in May 29.

“That is the reason we still have caretaker committees at the local governments. I see nothing stoping us from having the elections this year,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of AKISIEC, Aniedi Ikoiwak, said that the meeting was to brief stakeholders on the preparations for council polls in the state.

“So this meeting gives stakeholders the opportunity to interrogate the electoral process as planned,” he stated.

