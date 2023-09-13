Breaking news:
Akwa Ibom Assembly stops bill mandating LGA chairmen to live in their districts

Ima Elijah

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly withdraws Local Government Residency Bill.

Deputy Leader of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Otobong Effiong Bob [Facebook]
This decision came during Tuesday's plenary session, September 12, 2023, where the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Udeme Otong, ordered the withdrawal of the bill following a motion by the Deputy Leader of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Otobong Effiong Bob, and was seconded by the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Effiong Johnson.

Although the lead sponsor of the bill, Hon. Bob, did not provide explicit reasons for the withdrawal, it has sparked significant debate and speculation among political circles and the public alike.

Meanwhile, amidst the withdrawal of the controversial bill, three other executive bills successfully passed their second reading during the plenary session. These bills include:

1. A Bill for a Law to Make Special Provisions for Statutory Boards in Akwa Ibom State: This proposed legislation aims to confer corporate status on the boards of commissions, agencies, corporations, and other bodies established by the laws of the State.

2. HAB 310 - A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Statistics and Akwa Ibom State Statistical System: This bill seeks to establish a bureau responsible for the development and management of official statistics within the state.

3. HAB 312 - A Bill for a Law to Establish Ibom Peace Corps: The Peace Corps Bill is intended to create a body that would complement the existing security agencies in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong referred these bills to the relevant House Committees for further legislative scrutiny and action.

