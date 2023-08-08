ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio appoints all Oyo senators as committee chairmen

Ima Elijah

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

The three senators, Sharafadeen Alli, Yunus Akintunde, and Abdulfatai Buhari, have been selected to lead distinct committees.

The trio shares a common affiliation with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), having been elected during the February 25, 2023 elections. Senator Yunus Akintunde represents Oyo-central, Senator Sharafadeen Alli represents Oyo-south, and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari represents Oyo-north, respectively.

Senators Sharafadeen Alli and Yunus Akintunde, both serving their first terms in the Senate, have been entrusted with important leadership roles. Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, on the other hand, brings his seasoned expertise as a third-term lawmaker to the fore.

Senator Alli was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This role underlines his proficiency in matters related to electoral affairs, a pivotal responsibility in Nigeria's democratic processes. Additionally, Senator Alli has also been bestowed with the vice-chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Customs, a testament to his multifaceted capabilities.

Meanwhile, Senator Yunus Akintunde has been designated as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment.

In his third-term, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari has been appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation.d innovation in Nigeria's aviation sector.

