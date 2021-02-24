Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has commenced his second term in office.

Akeredolu defeated Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP to win the October 2020 governorship election.

The inauguration and oath-taking ceremony took place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Akeredolu has promised to set the state on the path of inclusive and renewed growth.

He also listed his achievements during his first term in office and promised not to depart from his ‘redemptive and restorative' blueprint.

“We are committed, irrevocably, to setting the state on the path of real growth and development," Akeredolu promised.

“We are confident that posterity will read about this era and feel proud of our achievements. Our victory at the last election confirmed the love and trust we enjoy from the people.

APC godfather Tinubu attended Akeredolu's inauguration on Feb 24, 2021 (Punch)

"We cannot afford to depart from the redemptive and restorative path. We shall proceed, with keener enthusiasm, to justify the renewal of our mandate to serve the people,” the governor added.

The governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their support.

“I thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the unflinching support and the confidence reposed in us since the commencement of this administration.

“I thank our national leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Baba Bisi Akande, Chief Odigie Oyegun, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and other eminent personalities for the sustained interest in our programmes of development

“All of you have been great, the depth of your interest and support cannot be discarded,” the governor said.

The event was attended by APC chieftains like Tinubu and state governors.