ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

Ima Elijah

He clarified the news of the new EFCC chaimanship appointment, calling it what it was.

AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment
AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

Recommended articles

Speculation arose on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, regarding Odumosu's alleged appointment, with reports suggesting that his confirmation would be subject to Senate approval.

This development follows the suspension of the former EFCC chairman, President Bola Tinubu, citing misconduct during his tenure. Consequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) summoned the now-suspended chairman, Ibrahim Bawa, for questioning.

However, on Wednesday, June 21, Odumosu issued a statement categorically denying any knowledge of his purported appointment. In the statement, he dismissed the circulating news as false and called upon Nigerians to disregard such claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Good Morning, everyone," Odumosu began in his statement, "I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported 'EFCC Appointment.' I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it's totally untrue."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-World Bank President, David Malpass praises Tinubu’s policy decisions

Ex-World Bank President, David Malpass praises Tinubu’s policy decisions

AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

Gov Yusuf directs commissioner-nominees to declare assets

Gov Yusuf directs commissioner-nominees to declare assets

Residents laud ex-lawmaker over road construction in Ondo Community

Residents laud ex-lawmaker over road construction in Ondo Community

Cross River Governor bans commercial motorcycles in Calabar

Cross River Governor bans commercial motorcycles in Calabar

Why National Centre for Women Development was renamed after Maryam Babangida

Why National Centre for Women Development was renamed after Maryam Babangida

Tinubu has never been my enemy — Bode George

Tinubu has never been my enemy — Bode George

Ohaneze disowns Okwu Nnabuike as Ohaneze Youth Leader

Ohaneze disowns Okwu Nnabuike as Ohaneze Youth Leader

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barthiya Wesley [Twitter]

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing Senate President election to Akpabio.

I was betrayed - Yari reacts to losing senate president election to Akpabio

Akpabio, Senate President of 10th Assembly [Channels TV]

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria