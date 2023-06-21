AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment
He clarified the news of the new EFCC chaimanship appointment, calling it what it was.
Speculation arose on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, regarding Odumosu's alleged appointment, with reports suggesting that his confirmation would be subject to Senate approval.
This development follows the suspension of the former EFCC chairman, President Bola Tinubu, citing misconduct during his tenure. Consequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) summoned the now-suspended chairman, Ibrahim Bawa, for questioning.
However, on Wednesday, June 21, Odumosu issued a statement categorically denying any knowledge of his purported appointment. In the statement, he dismissed the circulating news as false and called upon Nigerians to disregard such claims.
"Good Morning, everyone," Odumosu began in his statement, "I have been inundated with so many calls and messages between yesterday and today on a purported 'EFCC Appointment.' I just want to use this opportunity to debunk this information and say it's totally untrue."
