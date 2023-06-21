AIG Hakeem Odumosu denies EFCC Chairmanship appointment

Speculation arose on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, regarding Odumosu's alleged appointment, with reports suggesting that his confirmation would be subject to Senate approval.

This development follows the suspension of the former EFCC chairman, President Bola Tinubu, citing misconduct during his tenure. Consequently, the Department of State Services (DSS) summoned the now-suspended chairman, Ibrahim Bawa, for questioning.

However, on Wednesday, June 21, Odumosu issued a statement categorically denying any knowledge of his purported appointment. In the statement, he dismissed the circulating news as false and called upon Nigerians to disregard such claims.

