Aggrieved APGA aspirants, members shun reconciliation meeting

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday failed to attend a reconciliation meeting scheduled by the party’s leadership in Anambra.

The meeting was meant to pacify the aspirants who felt they were humiliated by the party during the recent primary elections in the state.

There were widespread protests over alleged irregularities, extortion, wrongful disqualification, unfair playing field and favouristism during the primary election for most contested positions.

The seeming disenchantment among party faithful led to the setting up of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, headed by the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

The meeting, which was scheduled for 3: p.m. at APGA Secretariat in Awka, was shunned by the aggrieved aspirants because the committee did not sit up till about 4.30 p.m.

Some party supporters, who were at the secretariat to witness proceedings, said the committee might have stayed away for fear of being attacked, as tempers were still high.

Chief Norbert Obi, simply told anxious newsmen: “There is nothing to say.”

One of the aspirants, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was not aware of the meeting.

“They did not tell me anything, I am not aware of it,” he said.

Another aggrieved aspirant said the only acceptable condition for reconciliation was refunding of fees paid to them.

He threatened that they would fight back for “injustice” done to them.

“What reconciliation are they talking about; reconciliation with who after extorting monies from us, they now say they want to reconcile us, how possible is that?

“If they are serious about the reconciliation, let them start by refunding our monies to us, then we will know they are serious,” he said.