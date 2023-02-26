ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Bayo Wahab

Yakubu said collation of results would continue at 11am on Monday.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu (PT)
The electoral body announced the development immediately after the result of the polls in Ekiti was announced by the returning officer for the state.

The reason for the postponement according to INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu was because the results of other states have not arrived in Abuja.

In the result announced, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Party defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu secured 201,486 votes to beat Obi and Atiku, who polled 11,397 and 89,554 respectively.

INEC had earlier on Sunday suspended the collation exercise till 6 pm.

