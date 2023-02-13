ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

The Labour Party governorship candidate has neither announced his defection from his party nor disclosed his plan to drop his governorship ambition.

Bashir Ishaq Bashir, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu met in Abuja. (Daily Trust)
Bashir Ishaq Bashir, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Kano and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu met in Abuja. (Daily Trust)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On the evening of Sunday, February 12, 2023, Bashir met with the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Although the outcome of the meeting is yet to be made public, the discussion between Tinubu and Bashir is said to be about the latter’s possible defection to the ruling party.

But the Labour Party governorship candidate has neither announced his defection from his party nor disclosed his plan to drop his governorship ambition.

Recall that in January, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed took their campaigns to Kano state.

But the rally was shunned by many LP members in the state.

The party’s Presidential Campaign Council director in Kano, Mohammed Zarewa; state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and Idris Dambazau, a member of the presidential campaign council all boycotted the campaign.

The picture of the LP governorship candidate’s meeting with Tinubu has got many Nigerians talking about the LP guber candidate’s next political move.

Meanwhile, a report by TheCable claimed that Bashir has defected to the ruling party.

The online news platform reported that Bashir defected to the party on Sunday night, adding that one of his associates confirmed the development.

The associate reportedly disclosed that Bashir’s major reason for defection was the “exclusion of major northern stakeholders in the decision-making process of the party’s campaign”.

The LP governorship candidate also reportedly promised to mobilise his supporters to vote for Tinubu.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Atiku: DSS invites Fani-Kayode over alleged coup plot

Kwankwaso promises to address unemployment, insecurity, brain-drain in health sector

Kwankwaso promises to address unemployment, insecurity, brain-drain in health sector

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt shuts Chrisland school over student's death

Catholic Bishops want FG to review cash policy

Catholic Bishops want FG to review cash policy

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

Reports of attack on Buni false, misleading – APC Campaign Council

Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

Sanwo-Olu pledges relief for Lekki residents, businesses

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu writes Emefiele, suggests solutions for CBN

Naira Scarcity: Tinubu writes Emefiele, suggests solutions for CBN

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

Shaky podium forced APC to end campaign rally early in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

How Bola Tinubu made his money

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

BREAKING: Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 elections

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

Being my cameraman not enough to make you governor — Fashola tells Jandor

How Peter Obi made his money

How Peter Obi made his money