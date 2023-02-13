3 weeks after boycotting Obi-Datti rally in Kano, LP governorship candidate meets Tinubu

On the evening of Sunday, February 12, 2023, Bashir met with the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Although the outcome of the meeting is yet to be made public, the discussion between Tinubu and Bashir is said to be about the latter’s possible defection to the ruling party.

But the Labour Party governorship candidate has neither announced his defection from his party nor disclosed his plan to drop his governorship ambition.

Recall that in January, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed took their campaigns to Kano state.

But the rally was shunned by many LP members in the state.

The party’s Presidential Campaign Council director in Kano, Mohammed Zarewa; state coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign, Balarabe Wakili; and Idris Dambazau, a member of the presidential campaign council all boycotted the campaign.

The picture of the LP governorship candidate’s meeting with Tinubu has got many Nigerians talking about the LP guber candidate’s next political move.

Meanwhile, a report by TheCable claimed that Bashir has defected to the ruling party.

The online news platform reported that Bashir defected to the party on Sunday night, adding that one of his associates confirmed the development.

The associate reportedly disclosed that Bashir’s major reason for defection was the “exclusion of major northern stakeholders in the decision-making process of the party’s campaign”.