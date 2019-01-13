The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Babatunde Gbadamosi, has vowed to build at least 40,000 affordable housing units in four years as state governor.

He made the promise during a brief address at a town hall meeting with presidential candidates on the state of Nigeria's housing market on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

The candidate, a real estate developer, said the massive improvement in construction technology over the years will enable his administration build thousands of housing units of a minimum of 20 floors.

He said, "25 years ago, Alhaji Lateef Jakande built 20,000 affordable housing units in four years and three months in this same Lagos State.

"Since then, construction technology has moved on in leaps and bounds and the next four years we'll be delivering a minimum of 40,000 affordable housing units.

"We have land limitations in Lagos State so we're not going to be doing 10 floors or 15 floors; minimum 20 floors of one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats."

Gbadamosi is confident of emerging the next Lagos State governor at the March 2 governorship election even though Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are considered to be front runners.

The presidential candidates present at Saturday's event, which took place at the University of Lagos in Yaba, are Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Isaac Ositelu of the Accord Party (AP).

Other presidential candidates that were billed to speak at the event but failed to show up are President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Jerry Gana of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).