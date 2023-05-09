The sports category has moved to a new website.
Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Ima Elijah

The Supreme Court recently upheld Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election, dismissing all disputes against him by Adegboyega Oyetola

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

In a statement issued shortly after the court’s ruling, Adeleke emphasised that the triumph of God’s authority and supremacy was the true victor in the case. He further noted that the will of the people had prevailed over what he described as the anti-masses plot of evil forces.

Adeleke expressed his commitment to providing good governance to the people of Osun State, and called on all stakeholders to join hands with his administration in moving the state forward.

The Governor also emphasised his dedication to grassroots development and the revival of agriculture in the state.

“This is a historic landmark in the history of Osun politics. Today is the day our God ordained to stand his authority as the owner and giver of power.

"Today is that moment when the will of the people ordained by God survived anti-masses plot of powerful forces. We, therefore, celebrate God almighty. We dedicate today’s victory to Him," Adeleke said.

Adeleke also assured the people of Osun State of his commitment to delivering good governance, saying "I commit myself to more expanded delivery of good governance, in me you will find a true pro-people governor. I seek the support of all Osun residents and citizens, regardless of party affiliations. This is our state and we must join hands to develop it."

The President expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke’s administration would continue to explore the abundant resources in Osun State, contributing to national development and prosperity.

The Supreme Court recently upheld Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election, dismissing all disputes against him by Adegboyega Oyetola. In its judgment, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro held that the BVAS was the sole foundation and focal point of Adeleke’s case.

The court maintained that Oyetola’s argument that the presiding officers who conducted the elections in 774 polling units did not use the BVAS machine, could not substantiate it.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

