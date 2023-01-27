ADVERTISEMENT
Mixed reactions trail Tribunal judgement in Osun

Bayo Wahab

Adeleke has assured his supporters that the judgement would be appealed.

Mixed reactions trail Tribunal governorship verdict as court sacked Ademola Adeleke as Osun State Governor.
On Friday, January 27, 2023, the court sacked Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The court also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and recognise Gboyega Oyetola as the real winner of the 2022 governorship election.

Expectedly, the verdict set the tone for political conversations on Twitter as Nigerians expressed their views on the judgment.

While jubilant supporters of Oyetola send their congratulations to the former governor, others looked forward to the next course of action from Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.

Meanwhile, Adeleke has assured his supporters that the judgement would be appealed.

He said, "I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let everyone be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate. God bless Osun!"

Below are some of the views expressed on Twitter as Adeleke, Oyetola, BVAS and Supreme Court trend on the social media platform.

