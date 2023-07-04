ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC chairman Adamu challenges Akpabio over list of NASS principal officers

Ima Elijah

A communication gap within the APC has been exposed.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio visits APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Facebook:GodwillObotAkpabio]

Recommended articles

Adamu made these remarks during a meeting with the Progressives Governors' Forum, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

According to Adamu, the list put forward by Akpabio and Abbas did not originate from the APC's secretariat. He stated, "On Saturday, I received a courtesy call from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following day, Sunday, the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker paid me a visit as part of Sallah's homage.

"However, I have recently learned through online media rumours that announcements have been made in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC), has neither provided such information nor communicated any decisions regarding the appointment of officers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamu further emphasised that until the NASS leadership is formally addressed in writing, in accordance with customary procedures, any announcements made by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, or Deputy Speaker should not be regarded as originating from the party's secretariat. He asserted that the APC has no intention of deviating from established traditions and protocols.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma pledged to bridge the "communication gap" between the four most senior leaders of the NASS and the APC. Recognising that both Akpabio and Abbas are members of the APC, Uzodimma assured that the party would activate its internal mechanisms to resolve the matter.

Earlier, Senator Akpabio unveiled the names of the majority principal officers, which included Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as the Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as the Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as the Deputy Chief Whip. In addition, Akpabio announced the minority principal officers, including Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North - PDP) as the Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West - PDP) as the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central - LP) as the Minority Whip, and Rufai Hanga (Kano Central - NNPP) as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Similarly, Speaker Abbas announced the majority principal officers, with Julius Ihonvbere (APC - Edo) appointed as the House Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi (APC - Kogi) as the Deputy Majority Leader, Bello Kumo (APC - Gombe) as the Chief Whip, and Adewunmi Onanuga (APC - Ogun) as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to reduce drug imports, promote local manufacturing

FG to reduce drug imports, promote local manufacturing

4 historical links between Nigeria and America

4 historical links between Nigeria and America

APC chairman Adamu challenges Akpabio over list of NASS principal officers

APC chairman Adamu challenges Akpabio over list of NASS principal officers

We are on the right track – Tinubu

We are on the right track – Tinubu

Study Abroad: Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana

Study Abroad: Experience Loughborough University UK live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, Ghana

Bank of America applauds Tinubu's moves

Bank of America applauds Tinubu's moves

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court