APC chairman Adamu challenges Akpabio over list of NASS principal officers

Adamu made these remarks during a meeting with the Progressives Governors' Forum, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

According to Adamu, the list put forward by Akpabio and Abbas did not originate from the APC's secretariat. He stated, "On Saturday, I received a courtesy call from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following day, Sunday, the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker paid me a visit as part of Sallah's homage.

"However, I have recently learned through online media rumours that announcements have been made in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC), has neither provided such information nor communicated any decisions regarding the appointment of officers."

Adamu further emphasised that until the NASS leadership is formally addressed in writing, in accordance with customary procedures, any announcements made by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, or Deputy Speaker should not be regarded as originating from the party's secretariat. He asserted that the APC has no intention of deviating from established traditions and protocols.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma pledged to bridge the "communication gap" between the four most senior leaders of the NASS and the APC. Recognising that both Akpabio and Abbas are members of the APC, Uzodimma assured that the party would activate its internal mechanisms to resolve the matter.

The NASS officers announced

Earlier, Senator Akpabio unveiled the names of the majority principal officers, which included Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as the Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as the Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as the Deputy Chief Whip. In addition, Akpabio announced the minority principal officers, including Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North - PDP) as the Minority Leader, Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West - PDP) as the Deputy Minority Leader, Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central - LP) as the Minority Whip, and Rufai Hanga (Kano Central - NNPP) as the Deputy Minority Whip.