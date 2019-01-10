A former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu, has dumped the party for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Honestly, we have confirmed the exits of former national chairman, deputy national chairman and other two. It’s a big shock to the PDP. However, the party remains strong to sweep the election owing to APC’s failures,” Bauchi PDP Publicity Secretary, Yayanuwa Zainabari, told Daily Post.

A source also told Pulse that “former PDP national chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu, former deputy national chairman North, Alhaji Babayo Garba Gamawa, a former secretary to the federal government, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale, and Alhaji Kaulaha Aliyu, have all defected to the All Progressives Congress”.

According to Daily Post, the PDP publicity secretary alleged that the defectors took the decision to dump the party in order to escape being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged corruption.

The EFCC is often accused by the opposition of being a tool deployed by the governing APC to hound political opponents.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Gamawa Babayo, met President Buhari to formalize his move to the APC, a day after he was suspended by the PDP for “dereliction of duty and anti-party activity.”

Adamu Muazu, nicknamed the ‘Game Changer’ at the height of his powers as PDP Chairman, saw the party through the 2015 general election in which its presidential candidate, Goodluck Jonathan lost to Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

There have been a gale of defections across Nigeria’s two major political parties since July of 2018.

Nigeria holds federal and state elections on February 16 and March 2, 2019, respectively.