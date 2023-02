Abia Speaker and ex Gov Orji's son loses Rep ticket to Labour Party

Announcing the results on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof Uma Oke, said that LP candidate polled 48,199 votes to defeat Orji of the PDP, who scored 35,196 votes.

He said that Mr Ogbonnaya Obilor of APC had 4,042 votes, while Mr Ogbonna Abariukwu of APGA got 2, 758.

He also said that Mr Obinna Nwosu of ADC scored 2386, while Mr Friday Chimaobi of YPP polled 1013 votes.

Others, including Patience Okorie of NNPP got 644 votes, Mr Christian Ibekwe Christian of NRM got 68 votes whereas Mr Nnamdi Ogbuagu of APP scored 347 votes.

Oke later told newsmen that they were awaiting the outcome of Osisioma Local Government Area polls to declare the results for Abia Central Senatorial District.