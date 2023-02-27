ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abia Speaker and ex Gov Orji's son loses Rep ticket to Labour Party

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, Mr Chinedum Orji, has lost Saturday’s poll for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency.

Chinedum Orji and TA Orji (DailyPost)
Chinedum Orji and TA Orji (DailyPost)

Orji, son of the former Gov. Theodore Orji, lost to the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Obi Aguocha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Announcing the results on Monday, the Returning Officer, Prof Uma Oke, said that LP candidate polled 48,199 votes to defeat Orji of the PDP, who scored 35,196 votes.

He said that Mr Ogbonnaya Obilor of APC had 4,042 votes, while Mr Ogbonna Abariukwu of APGA got 2, 758.

He also said that Mr Obinna Nwosu of ADC scored 2386, while Mr Friday Chimaobi of YPP polled 1013 votes.

Others, including Patience Okorie of NNPP got 644 votes, Mr Christian Ibekwe Christian of NRM got 68 votes whereas Mr Nnamdi Ogbuagu of APP scored 347 votes.

Oke later told newsmen that they were awaiting the outcome of Osisioma Local Government Area polls to declare the results for Abia Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abia Central Senatorial District comprises six Local Government Area, including Umuahia North, Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Osisioma, Isiala Ngwa South and Isiala North.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avoid a repeat of June 12 - Keyamo begs judiciary as results dispute festers

Avoid a repeat of June 12 - Keyamo begs judiciary as results dispute festers

APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

APC wants Dino, Momodu arrested for 'inciting' electoral violence

APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

APC accuses Labour Party & PDP of trying to stop the election through the court

Peter Obi: Tinubu calls for peace after losing Lagos

Peter Obi: Tinubu calls for peace after losing Lagos

Abia Speaker and ex Gov Orji's son loses Rep ticket to Labour Party

Abia Speaker and ex Gov Orji's son loses Rep ticket to Labour Party

3 INEC ad hoc staff held hostage in Warri South regain freedom

3 INEC ad hoc staff held hostage in Warri South regain freedom

Kogi: INEC cancels 63 polling units results in 4 LGAs over thuggery, BVAS

Kogi: INEC cancels 63 polling units results in 4 LGAs over thuggery, BVAS

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 election

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 election

IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu