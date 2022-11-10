Abia rally: Obi promises to revive comatose industries in Nigeria

“When I came today, I went by air to see Aba and I saw that all the factories in Aba and many businesses have closed down.

“The same thing is happening across Nigeria because of poor governance. If you go to Kano, Kaduna, Onitsha, Lagos the factories have closed down.

“Labour Party will change all that and Nigeria will never be the same again,” he said.

He said his party’s commitment was to secure Nigeria and unite its citizens.

He urged the people of Aba and Abia to vote for LP to ensure a new lease of life.

In his speech, the Abia LP governorship candidate, Dr Alex Oti said that 2023 was Abia peoples’ only chance to save the state from evil cabal.

Oti said a vote for LP would mean giving Abia people and their children a better future and warned against old wines in new skins and leadership of godsons.

He said the LP message of freedom, hope and renewal would continue until victory was assured after the 2023 election.

“About 31 per cent of the close to 5 million people in Abia, are in abject poverty, not knowing where their next meal will come from, about 51 per cent of our labour force and not employed.

“Not paying salaries have become routine in Abia. Pensions are not paid and the same applies to gratuities, some up to 45 months,” he said.