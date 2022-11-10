RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abia rally: Obi promises to revive comatose industries in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has promised to revive dead and ailing industries in Nigeria toward turning round the economy.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

“When I came today, I went by air to see Aba and I saw that all the factories in Aba and many businesses have closed down.

“The same thing is happening across Nigeria because of poor governance. If you go to Kano, Kaduna, Onitsha, Lagos the factories have closed down.

“Labour Party will change all that and Nigeria will never be the same again,” he said.

He said his party’s commitment was to secure Nigeria and unite its citizens.

He urged the people of Aba and Abia to vote for LP to ensure a new lease of life.

In his speech, the Abia LP governorship candidate, Dr Alex Oti said that 2023 was Abia peoples’ only chance to save the state from evil cabal.

Oti said a vote for LP would mean giving Abia people and their children a better future and warned against old wines in new skins and leadership of godsons.

He said the LP message of freedom, hope and renewal would continue until victory was assured after the 2023 election.

“About 31 per cent of the close to 5 million people in Abia, are in abject poverty, not knowing where their next meal will come from, about 51 per cent of our labour force and not employed.

“Not paying salaries have become routine in Abia. Pensions are not paid and the same applies to gratuities, some up to 45 months,” he said.

He promised to convert the state security votes to empowerment investment fund that would expand businesses and raise the state’s GDP from 3.5 to 7 per cent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NPC to engage 2m Nigerians for 2023 census – Commissioner

NPC to engage 2m Nigerians for 2023 census – Commissioner

2023: INEC calls for early collection of PVCs

2023: INEC calls for early collection of PVCs

Alleged money laundering: Matawalle invites EFCC to search property

Alleged money laundering: Matawalle invites EFCC to search property

University of Ilesa gets NUC’s approval as 60th state-owned university

University of Ilesa gets NUC’s approval as 60th state-owned university

INEC office set ablaze in Osun

INEC office set ablaze in Osun

Abia rally: Obi promises to revive comatose industries in Nigeria

Abia rally: Obi promises to revive comatose industries in Nigeria

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu