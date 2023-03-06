ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Abia chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally reacted to the outcomes of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, describing them as unacceptable to the party.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

The party made the disclosure in a statement issued by the Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Abraham Amah, and made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The statement is entitled, “Abia PDP will not accept INEC’s double standards in Abia North and Abia South National Assembly elections.”

The party stated that it was embarrassing that while it was preparing for the rescheduled elections in Arochukwu and Ohafia Local Government Areas, INEC went ahead to announce the results.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that elections did not take place in 72 polling units with no fewer than 60,000 estimated voters in the two council areas.

It stated that INEC earlier rescheduled the elections for Sunday but postponed it for Monday and while voters were being mobilised for the polls, the commission went ahead to announce the results of inconclusive elections.

It further stated that the commission disenfranchised a large chunk of the electorate far above the margin of lead by the purported winner.

The party further stated that the development “lends the election umpire to absolute ridicule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The inability of INEC to stick to extant rules and provisions of the new Electoral Act as it concerns the two senatorial districts also calls to question the overall national elections which have been described by many as a charade only fit for the playbook of toddlers in the kindergarten.

“In Abia North, after the conduct of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, INEC announced that the elections were inconclusive because elections did not hold in 72 polling units in Agborji, Isiama and Okamu Wards in Ohafia Local Government Area, among others.

“It went ahead to state that elections to cover those areas would be held on Monday, February 27 to ensure that at least 60,000 persons from those wards were not disenfranchised.

“To our chagrin, the same INEC did not show up for the fresh elections,” it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also stated that a similar scenario played out in Abia South Senatorial District.

He added that while the people were waiting for the rescheduled exercise on March 3, INEC declared the results.

It stated, “The Abia PDP wishes to state in very strong, clear and categorical terms that it will not accept the charade being paraded as results of inconclusive elections.”

It urged INEC “to do the needful and ensure that it goes ahead to conduct the remaining elections to enable it determine the true winners”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Amah stated that the PDP National Executive Committee has forwarded the list of the Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of Abia PDP to INEC.

According to him, the letter to INEC, contained the names of Ahiwe Okechuku Ambrose and Chief Okey Igwe as Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates, respectively.

Amah stated that Abia PDP was comfortable with the list and could not object to it.

He maintained that the party had never been at loggerheads with NEC over the list of candidates either now or in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that Igwe was earlier replaced with Dr Jasper Uche as Ahiwe’s running mate after Ikonne’s death, following reports that he (Igwe) had a suit allegedly challenging his dual citizenship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abia PDP conducted a fresh governorship primary election to replace late Prof. Uche Ikonne, who passed on in January after clinching the party’s governorship ticket in December 2022.

Amah expressed the hope that the party would win the governorship election, saying that efforts were being intensified by the party to have a landslide.

NAN reports that PDP won only one of the eight House of Representatives seats and none for the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He attributed the party’s woeful showing in the polls to what is now referred to as the “Obi wave”.

He gave assurance that the scenario would not repeat itself in the Governorship and House of Assembly polls “because these are localised elections.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Ohanaeze says Peter Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidential election

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

Abia PDP rejects Presidential/NASS elections results

LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to get rid of the danfo buses

LP's Lagos governorship candidate GRV wants to get rid of the danfo buses

Labour Party adopts PDP's Makinde as Oyo governorship candidate

Labour Party adopts PDP's Makinde as Oyo governorship candidate

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

We're ready for 'agbado' revolution - Farmers congratulate Tinubu

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos, says his victory unpredictable

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

Katsina youths urge Tinubu to appoint people of integrity in his cabinet

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

How gunmen murdered village head in Kano - Police

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper