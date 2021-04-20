INEC data centre in Kano destroyed by fire

The agency said in a statement that members of staff could not put out the fire after it started around 10:15 am.

It took the intervention of the Federal Fire Service to contain the outbreak that engulfed the centre.

Items affected by the fire include industrial printers used for the printing of hard copies of the voters' register, Laser Jet printers, and Dell and Blade repositories containing soft copies of the state's voters' register.

Desktop computers, laptops for training, inverters, and other accessories and fittings were also destroyed.

The electoral commission noted that all the sensitive data lost to the fire will be recovered swiftly from an offsite backup.

"We assure members of the public that this incident will not in any way affect the operations of the commission," INEC said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but an investigation has commenced.