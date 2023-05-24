AbdulRazaq elected Chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum

The appointment of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the vice chairman was also announced during the meeting.

Reacting to his election, Governor AbdulRazaq expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the significance and immense responsibilities that come with the role.

In a personal statement delivered in Ilorin on Wednesday, May 24, he pledged his unwavering dedication to upholding the ideals and vision of the NGF.

AbdulRazaq's statement read, "I want to thank Allah, exalted is He, for the historic event in which my brother Governors bestowed upon me the Chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF). The significance and the huge responsibilities of this office are not lost on me."

"I hereby pledge to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF while recognizing and appreciating the eminent track record of the institution as a most credible, authoritative, influential, and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests, and aspirations."

What you should know

AbdulRazaq's selection as the Chairman of the NGF was made through a consensus among the governors, ensuring a smooth transition in leadership.

He succeeds Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who had served as the acting Chairman of the NGF since the previous year.

The official announcement of AbdulRazaq's appointment came in a statement released this morning, bearing the signature of Governor Tambuwal.

The NGF Chairman position was previously held by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State, until the completion of his second term in office last year. Following Fayemi's tenure, Tambuwal, who had served as his deputy, assumed the role of acting Chairman.