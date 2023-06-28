ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abbas encourages Muslims to pray for Tinubu’s success

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas has urged Muslim faithful to pray for the success of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Hon-Tajudeen-Abbas-Speaker-House-of-Reps (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Hon-Tajudeen-Abbas-Speaker-House-of-Reps (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

The speaker also called for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide. According to him, the prosperity of the country is a joint task, calling on all citizens to remain united in spite of their challenges.

I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration.

“Especially after the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and the inauguration of a new President, Bola Tinubu, as well as the 10th National Assembly.

“It is a time to thank Almighty God for His grace and mercy upon our nation. It is a time to reflect on the prospects and the brighter future ahead of the nation.

“It is also a time to pray for the success of our leaders, as they move to tackle the challenges facing the country, counting on the prayers and support of the people.

“Let us work together as a nation towards realising the ‘Renewed Hope’ that Nigerians have massively voted for. May Almighty God bless Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

In a related development, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman urged Muslims to embrace the values of sacrifice, love, and unity at Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement in Abuja, Sulaiman urged Muslims to use the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to overcome the numerous challenges plaguing the country.

Sulaiman emphasised the need for Nigerians to utilise the period to pray for the restoration of the nation’s prosperity, ultimately providing relief for the suffering masses.

According to him, the festival is an opportunity for all to learn essential lessons, such as selfless service to God and humanity, sacrifice, and sincere commitment to righteous conduct in both personal and public life.

The significance of the celebration extends beyond mere festivities.

“While Muslims prepare to offer animal sacrifices during the prescribed days of the festival, the true essence lies not in the meat or blood of the animals but in fostering piety, self-discipline, and sacrifice,” he said.

