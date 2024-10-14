Fayose on Wike’s threats - 'A strong governor has nothing to fear'

Wike's caution was directed at governors who might support Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara in taking over the party's state structures.

Fayose, speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, asserted that governors who fully control their states have no reason to fear outside threats.

"As a sitting Governor, when I was Governor of Ekiti State, I had nothing to hide," he stated. "If a governor or former governor says he will put fire in my state, it is either I am not strong at home, or I have lost control in my state."

According to Fayose, a governor's confidence and firm grip on their state prevent interference from political figures like Wike, known for his assertive style.

He noted that robust leadership renders such threats ineffective: "You can tell my position. The moment you have a grip of your state, you have nothing to fear. But the moment you don't have a grip on your state, obviously, you have a lot in your hand to face."

Wike had earlier voiced his stance at a PDP congress in Port Harcourt, vowing to disrupt any PDP governor attempting to influence Rivers State politics.