Fayose issues crucial message to Tinubu over economic hardship

“It’s not been too easy, that is the truth for Nigerians,” Fayose told Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He added, “This government is naturally giving their best, but their best still needs to be upped.”

Fayose acknowledged that Nigerians are struggling with inflation and increased fuel costs, adding to the burden.

While he noted that the government might require more time, he underscored the urgency for visible economic improvements.

“If you say they need time, people will begin to question…what time do they need?” Fayose said, urging the administration to step up relief measures.

Economic analysts have raised concerns about the impact of Tinubu’s monetary policies, particularly on inflation and fuel prices, which many say have intensified the financial strain on citizens.

Fayose hoped that the economic climate would eventually improve with consistent efforts, but he remained cautious about how long citizens could wait for relief.

