The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Ima Elijah

Lawan defends achievements of 9th NASS, cites passing of over 100 bills.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari with former Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in Abuja on February 25, 2022
Former President Muhammadu Buhari with former Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill in Abuja on February 25, 2022

Recommended articles

Lawan, who made these remarks on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, emphasised that during his tenure, the National Assembly worked diligently to ensure that the executive arm of government served the citizens effectively. He revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari had signed more than 100 bills into law over the past four years.

"For us, and particularly for me, this ninth National Assembly, no matter what anybody will call it, we have done what we should do to ensure service delivery by the executive arm of government to Nigerians," Lawan stated.

Lawan further highlighted the significance of the bills that were enacted, noting their impact on crucial sectors such as the economy, oil and gas industry, social environment, and the electoral process. These bills have played a pivotal role in driving various reforms and improvements witnessed in these areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outgoing Senate president's remarks aimed to counter the perception that the ninth National Assembly was merely a "rubber stamp" body, highlighting the substantial legislative work accomplished during its tenure. Despite criticism, Lawan expressed confidence in the accomplishments of the National Assembly and its commitment to serving the Nigerian people.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal