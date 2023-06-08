9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Lawan, who made these remarks on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, emphasised that during his tenure, the National Assembly worked diligently to ensure that the executive arm of government served the citizens effectively. He revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari had signed more than 100 bills into law over the past four years.

"For us, and particularly for me, this ninth National Assembly, no matter what anybody will call it, we have done what we should do to ensure service delivery by the executive arm of government to Nigerians," Lawan stated.

Lawan further highlighted the significance of the bills that were enacted, noting their impact on crucial sectors such as the economy, oil and gas industry, social environment, and the electoral process. These bills have played a pivotal role in driving various reforms and improvements witnessed in these areas.

